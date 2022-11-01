NIO Jumps After Robust Vehicle Deliveries in October

NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock shot up in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the premium EV company’s vehicle deliveries jumped 174.3% year-over-year to 10,059 vehicles in October 2022.

NIO’s vehicle deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs and 4,080 premium smart electric sedans including 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s.

The company’s vehicle production and delivery continued to be constrained by operational challenges at its plants as well as “supply chain volatilities due to the COVID-19 situations in certain regions in China.”

The cumulative vehicle deliveries reached 259,563 as of October 31.