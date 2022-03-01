NIO Drops 4.2% on Lower Sequential Vehicle Delivery for February

Markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
Tensions are high, markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

NIO Drops 4.2% on Lower Sequential Vehicle Delivery for February

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has revealed vehicle delivery figures for February 2022. The company delivered 6,131 vehicles during the month, up 9.9% year-over-year but down 57% from the previous month. Shares of NIO declined 4.2% in Tuesday’s early trading session.

NIO designs, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company also provides comprehensive value-added services and innovative charging solutions to its users.

Markedly, the total number of vehicles delivered included 1,084 NIO ES8s (the company’s flagship premium smart electric SUV), 3,309 NIO ES6s (five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV) and 1,738 NIO EC6s (five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV).

As of February 28, 2022, cumulative deliveries of ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 182,853 vehicles.

Further, the company revealed that during the production suspension of the NIO-JAC manufacturing plant in the Spring Festival holiday from January 31 to February 6, 2022, it has adjusted the production lines to prepare for the delivery of ET7 this month.

Moreover, NIO said that it has received approval from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SHEK) for the secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares. The trading is expected to commence on March 10.

Stock Rating

On February 28, BofA Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee reiterated a Buy rating on NIO with a price target of $30 (upside potential of 31.4% from current levels).

Overall, the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 9 Buys and 2 Holds. The NIO stock price prediction of $51.52 implies upside potential of about 125.6% from current levels.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into NIO’s performance.

According to the tool, so far in 2022, the NIO website recorded a 67.2% monthly decrease in global visits against the same period last year. Likewise, in the October-January period, the website traffic declined 19.7% against the same period last year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News: 
Ambarella Declines 17% Despite Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results
Merck’s KEYTRUDA-LENVIMA Combo Bags Second Approval in Japan
Chevron Enters All-Cash Deal to Acquire Renewable Energy Group