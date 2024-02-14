New Taxation & Government Incentives Risk for Cummins Inc – What’s the Latest?

Cummins Inc (CMI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Taxation & Government Incentives category.

Cummins Inc. faces notable uncertainties regarding the full divestiture of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. that could impact the expected value and tax advantages for both entities and their shareholders. The risks encompass potential delays or failures in executing the divestiture, which may divert management focus, disrupt employee morale, and strain business relationships, potentially leading to significant costs and dis-synergies. These challenges could materially affect Cummins’ and Atmus’ financial health and operational performance. Additionally, post-divestiture, Atmus may incur increased costs as it transitions to operating independently, no longer benefiting from shared resources with Cummins.

The average CMI stock price target is $253.60, implying -0.35% downside potential.

