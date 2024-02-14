New Debt & Financing Risk for Herc Holdings Inc. – What’s the Latest?

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Herc Holdings Inc. faces a substantial business risk due to the variable nature of its revolving credit facility, which is directly tied to the periodic borrowing base valuation of collateral. The company’s access to credit can experience significant swings, hinging on the assessed value of eligible assets and the agent’s discretionary rights over this valuation. Such uncertainty in borrowing capacity could lead to liquidity constraints, potentially undermining Herc Holdings Inc.’s operational performance and weakening its financial stability.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Sell consensus rating on HRI stock based on 1 Sell and 2 Holds.

To learn more about Herc Holdings Inc.’s risk factors, click here.