New Corporate Activity and Growth Risk for W. P. Carey Inc. – What’s the Latest?

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

W. P. Carey Inc. faces a substantial business risk due to a lack of diversification in its real estate portfolio. Post the November 2023 Spin-Off and subsequent Office Sale Program, the company’s asset base is heavily skewed, with around 80% of its Annual Base Rent (ABR) anchored in the industrial/warehouse and retail sectors as of year-end 2023. This concentration increases vulnerability to sector-specific economic downturns and market volatility, potentially undermining W. P. Carey Inc.’s investment objectives and financial stability.

The average WPC stock price target is $67.00, implying 16.77% upside potential.

