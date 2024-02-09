New Analyst Upgrade Sends Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Up Nicely

While Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) might not have come out the winner in the recently-concluded—until the government gets involved, anyway—US Steel (NYSE:X) deal, there are some signs it’s making some headway in other ways. In fact, some new analyst sentiment helped drive Cleveland-Cliffs shares up over 3% in Friday afternoon’s trading.

The latest analyst word comes from JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson, who noted that the likely comebacks in the automotive sector—which is Cleveland-Cliffs’ biggest end user market—will help drive gains. With the UAW strike settled, and inventory levels needing rebuilt, there’s going to be a call for more steel in the near term. Plus, Cleveland-Cliffs has been aggressively deleveraging, which will cut costs. And with Cleveland-Cliffs’ capital expenditure needs now at their minimum, they should be able to put a lot of revenue directly to profit. That was enough for Peterson to push Cleveland-Cliffs from Neutral to Overweight, and put a $24 price target on shares.

Mixed Sentiment Followed

As is commonly the case, not everyone agreed. David Coleman with Argus, for example, downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs shares from Buy to Hold. While Coleman did share an opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs is being run well, he also noted that earnings are going to be in a down cycle, mostly based on pricing. Plus, there’s been an overall bearish pattern to Cleveland-Cliffs shares that goes back almost two years and is hard to deny. However, one final point rang out strong: Ron Bloom, company director, increased his Cleveland-Cliffs holdings better than 10-fold recently. An insider buy like that is hard to ignore.

Is Cleveland-Cliffs a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on CLE stock based on two Buys, two Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 0.35% loss in its share price over the past year, the average CLF price target of $19.85 per share implies 0.5% downside risk.

