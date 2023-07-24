Netflix Slips Despite Boost at Baird

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Netflix Slips Despite Boost at Baird

Sometimes not even an analyst’s say-so is enough to goose a stock upward. Just ask Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the streaming titan who got some good word in from Baird, but still slipped fractionally in Monday afternoon’s trading.

Baird—by way of analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla—upgraded Netflix to Outperform, noting that the changes that Netflix has made have, so far, been good for the stock. Second quarter earnings suitably impressed, and the moves to offer ad-supported tiers—even at the cost of the Basic tier—complete with new support for advertising have been quite the help. Plus, with Netflix about to come into a “period of particular strength” with fall and winter just around the corner, that should help bolster cash flow. Interestingly, Kesavabhotla doesn’t seem concerned about either macroeconomic issues with potential downturns ahead or the impact of the still-ongoing writer’s strike, now supported by an actor’s strike.

Netflix is also working to make things easier on customers, which will hopefully keep them in the fold. A new tab in its mobile apps—My Netflix—just hit iOS today and will hit Android within the next couple of weeks. My Netflix shows you what you’ve already seen, so that you’re in a better position to find something new. Considering the likely dearth of upcoming shows thanks to the aforementioned strikes, Netflix may have just given customers a reason to stick around in the face of a potentially ongoing lack.

Analysts in general, however, are somewhat more skeptical than Kesavabhotla. With 18 Buy ratings, 12 Hold and two Sell, Netflix stock is considered a Moderate Buy. Further, with an average price target of $461.73, Netflix stock also offers investors an 8.09% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Spotify Earnings (NYSE:SPOT) Tomorrow; Price Rise Ahead
Market NewsSpotify Earnings (NYSE:SPOT) Tomorrow; Price Rise Ahead
11h ago
NFLX
SPOT
Goldman technology/media analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
NFLX
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Lies Ahead?
ON
CEG
More NFLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Spotify Earnings (NYSE:SPOT) Tomorrow; Price Rise Ahead
Market NewsSpotify Earnings (NYSE:SPOT) Tomorrow; Price Rise Ahead
11h ago
NFLX
SPOT
Goldman technology/media analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyGoldman technology/media analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
3d ago
NFLX
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Lies Ahead?
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Lies Ahead?
3d ago
ON
CEG
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >