NEM Slides amid Less Gold and Rising Costs

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

NEM Slides amid Less Gold and Rising Costs

Being a gold miner like Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) would seem to be a good play, especially in uncertain economic times. But Newmont’s 5% drop in Thursday’s trading shows that even a company that pulls money out of the ground, by way of gold, can still have trouble when the circumstances aren’t properly aligned.

There are really only two ways for a gold miner to lose money. One, the cost of pulling that gold out of the ground—or riverbed, permafrost, or wherever it currently resides—exceeds the value of the gold itself. Two, the miner pulling the gold can’t find enough of it to cover the costs, regardless of whether or not they’ve changed. For Newmont, it’s actually both of these at once; Newmont is off the gold, and finding less of it, at a time when the costs of extracting gold are on the rise.

Several factors slammed into Newmont, starting with labor troubles in Mexico—which included a few strikes—and the Canadian wildfires that have dropped choking clouds of smoke into the U.S for the last several weeks now. Indeed, Newmont’s second quarter earnings proved a serious problem, with both earnigns and revenue missing by healthy margins. However, Newmont remains optimistic, and expects its full-year guidance figures to ultimately come out. Newmont looks to extract between 5.7 million and 6.3 million ounces of gold.

Analysts are feeling about as optimistic as Newmont Mining itself. With eight Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell, Newmont Mining stock has an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. Meanwhile, with an average price target of $58.73, Newmont Mining stock offers investors a 37.4% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NEM

Canadian regulator issues ‘no action’ letter to Newmont for Newcrest deal
The FlyCanadian regulator issues ‘no action’ letter to Newmont for Newcrest deal
2d ago
NEM
Is NEM a Buy, Before Earnings?
NEM
Metalla Royalty sells Cortez mineral claims to Nevada Gold Mines for $5M
MTA
NEM
More NEM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NEM

Canadian regulator issues ‘no action’ letter to Newmont for Newcrest deal
The FlyCanadian regulator issues ‘no action’ letter to Newmont for Newcrest deal
2d ago
NEM
Is NEM a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs NEM a Buy, Before Earnings?
2d ago
NEM
Metalla Royalty sells Cortez mineral claims to Nevada Gold Mines for $5M
The FlyMetalla Royalty sells Cortez mineral claims to Nevada Gold Mines for $5M
9d ago
MTA
NEM
More NEM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >