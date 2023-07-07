3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/7/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) – Philip Morris is a leading tobacco company. Today, Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $115. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 20.51%.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) – The company engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. Today, Barclays analyst Matt Murphy upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $61. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the five out of six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 43%.

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) – The company provides scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services. Yesterday, analyst Derik De Bruin of Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $650 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 26.13%.

