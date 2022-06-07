tiprankstipranks
Market News
Market News

Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth

Story Highlights

Neighbourly’s acquisition of Rubicon Pharmacies will significantly increase its network of pharmacies, fueling its high-growth trajectory. Analysts remain bullish on the stock.

In this article:

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE: NBLY) operates a network of community pharmacies.

The company announced on Tuesday that it received a “no-action letter” from the Competition Bureau allowing Neighbourly to continue with the acquisition of Rubicon Pharmacies.

Neighbourly is an active acquirer, acting as a consolidator of the industry. Rubicon Pharmacies matches Neighbourly’s criteria for acquisition targets very well, as it is considered a center of healthcare delivery in small and underserved communities.

The acquisition will cost Neighbourly C$435 million. However, it will add 100 locations to Neighbourly’s portfolio in key Western Canadian provinces, bringing the total number of locations to 271, an increase of 58%. In addition, it is expected to add C$41 million to Neighbourly’s pro forma adjusted EBITDA. This is a material acquisition for a company with an C$850 million market cap.

Analyst Recommendations

Neighbourly Pharmacy has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on four Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Neighbourly Pharmacy price target of C$38.75 implies 56.6% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of C$35 per share to a high of C$42 per share. Interestingly, the highest price target comes from top-rated analyst Irene Nattel, who reiterated her Buy rating only nine days ago. Irene’s C$42 price target equates to a potential upside of 69.8%, thus, expecting the stock to make new all-time highs.

Final Thoughts

The pharmacy industry in Canada is very fragmented. Neighbourly views this fragmentation as a growth opportunity by acting as the industry consolidator.

Indeed, Neighbourly’s acquisition of Rubicon will significantly increase its network of pharmacies by 58%. In return for the C$435 million price tag, pro forma adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by C$41 million.

As a result, analysts have a favorable view of the company, as they believe that the stock is currently undervalued.

Latest News Feed

Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand
TGT
Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates
KR
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON

