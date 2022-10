Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) has risen more than 8% in pre-market trading, thanks to the news about its acquisition by Sumitomo Unit. Sumitomo, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., had already owned 52% of Myovant. Now, it offered $27 a share in cash for the rest of Myovant.

Myovant stock has 4 Buy and 1 Hold ratings. It has risen nearly 50% year-to-date.