Market News
Market News

Musk’s Twitter Absence Captivates Curiosity

Billionaire Elon Musk has captivated the curiosity of the masses with his daunting absence from the microblogging site Twitter (TWTR). Fans are even numbering the days of his absence from the social media platform, which would otherwise be wrought with Musk’s tweets on random subjects.

Musk is the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) and also the founder of his very own ambitious space exploration company SpaceX. According to his Twitter handle, Musk’s last tweet, on June 22, was on SpaceX’s battle with the Federal Communications Commission over broadband usage.

Interestingly, speculations are rife that his Twitter absence has something to do with the open letter written by several SpaceX employees condemning his shenanigans on Twitter.

The letter stated that Musk’s Tweets were “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks… every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values.”

Notably, the following day, several employees involved with the letter were fired by the company stating, “We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism.”

Just before that, Musk had joined Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum, in which he laid down the three prerequisites to complete the much-awaited Twitter takeover. It was even noticed at the meeting that Musk seemed very composed and organized, which is quite unlike his usual demeanor on Twitter.

Another rumor doing the rounds is that Musk’s hiatus relates to the lawsuit alleging Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX for the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme. However, Musk had clearly put forth his views on the subject when he tweeted, “I will keep supporting Dogecoin.”

Meanwhile, Gary Black, Managing Partner of The Future Fund and a Tesla bull, believes there can be only two reasons for Musk’s disappearance and tweeted as follows:

Despite many speculations, Musk’s disappearance could rightly be related to some of his business engagements. According to the @ElonJet Twitter account, which tracks the movement of Musk’s private jet, his jet is stationed in Austin, Texas, since June 23.

With the end of the June quarter, Musk might be present at the Giga factory to ensure a higher number of EVs were being delivered. Meanwhile, Musk celebrated his 51st birthday on June 28, and SpaceX launched a rocket the very next day.

Remarkably, Musk has drawn over 100 million followers on Twitter with his charming and witty remarks. However thoughtful or unfitting his tweets may be, Twitterati surely are missing hearing their idol’s thoughts and views on everything ranging from the types of cheese to his political inclinations.

Well, with the quarter over, Musk, hopefully, could be back with a bang to announce just how well Tesla’s EV deliveries surpassed expectations despite the many known bottlenecks.

