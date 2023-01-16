tiprankstipranks
Market News

Musk’s SpaceX in Backup Plan as NASA Weighs Options to Bring Back Crew

Story Highlights

NASA reached out to SpaceX as it explores alternatives to bring back astronauts stranded on a leaky spacecraft.

Russia and the United States are at loggerheads after the former invaded Ukraine. However, their space agencies are working in tandem to safely bring back the stranded astronauts to Earth from the leaky Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft. Meanwhile, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has also reached out to Elon Musk’s SpaceX as it weighs alternatives in case of any emergency. 

To give a background, Russia’s Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft took three crew members to the ISS (International Space Station) in September 2022. Later, NASA contracted SpaceX’s Dragon (the human and cargo ferry to space) that took four astronauts to the ISS. SpaceX’s Dragon is currently docked at the station. 

The Russian Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft developed a leak, making it difficult for the crew members to safely return to Earth using the spaceship. Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that NASA and Russia’s Roscosmos have agreed that a Russian spacecraft will be sent to the ISS to retrieve crew members. Meanwhile, NASA is exploring whether SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft can offer an alternative for some crew members to return. 

However, it’s worth highlighting that the role of SpaceX’s Dragon is still unclear in bringing back the astronauts. Back on Earth, SpaceX was recently in the news for raising $750 million in fresh funding for a valuation of $137 billion. 

While the valuation of Elon Musk’s private space exploration and satellite company has increased, the value of his golden child Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has nosedived. TSLA stock is down about 67% in one year due to production challenges, increased competition, overall macro weakness, and Musk’s Twitter acquisition.

As the stock has lost substantial value, let’s check what Wall Street recommends for TSLA.

What Do Analysts Say About Tesla Stock? 

Tesla stock has received 20 Buy, nine Hold, and three Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, these analysts’ average price target of $238.14 implies 95.15% upside potential. 

Disclosure 

