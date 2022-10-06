tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Musk-Twitter Saga: Scales Might be Tilted Toward Twitter

Story Highlights

Musk has agreed to buy Twitter at the pre-agreed takeover price, but there is no official communication on the same. Meanwhile, the Chancery Court judge is preparing for the five-day court trial, with scales tilted in favor of the social media company.

After surprising the masses and going back to the pre-agreed terms of acquiring Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) at $54.20 per share, Elon Musk seems to be breaking his winning streak in the Musk-Twitter Saga. In the courtroom battle, the weighing scales may be tilted toward the social media company. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, who is presiding over the hearing at the Delaware Chancery Court, is preparing for the court hearing scheduled for October 17.

“The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, nor has any party moved for a stay,” Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick wrote Wednesday. “I, therefore, continue to press on toward our trial set to begin on October 17.”

However, the judge has asked Musk’s lawyers to produce all evidence as required by the Twitter legal team. The judge noted there is reason to believe that some of Musk’s encrypted electronic messages, which have been produced in the court, may have disappeared using apps such as Signal, and thus, “those communications are irretrievably lost.”

What is Twitterati Saying about the Battle?

Notably, influencers on Twitter, Musk’s fans, and those who are following the saga closely, have given verdicts on the case as per their understanding.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives noted on Twitter that Musk’s $12.5 billion financing deal remains the current focus for Wall Street analysts. Banks are committed to the financing, and Musk’s only resort remains to undertake a leveraged buyout (LBO) despite the brutal interest rate environment.

Similarly, Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund LLC, thinks that shares of the electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will remain under pressure until Musk clarifies whether he intends to sell more shares to fund the takeover. On the other hand, Musk still has the option to pay the $1 billion break-up fee and walk away from the deal should banks refuse the financing. In this case, Black predicts that TSLA stock will jump 5% to 10%, and TWTR stock will crash to the mid-30s.

What is the Future of Twitter Stock?

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding TWTR stock’s trajectory amid the Musk buyout drama. On TipRanks, analysts have a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys and 17 Holds. The average Twitter price target of $43.13 implies 15.9% downside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has gained 20.3% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TWTR

Musk’s Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) U-Turn Brings Gain for Carl Icahn
Market NewsMusk’s Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) U-Turn Brings Gain for Carl Icahn
1d ago
TWTR
Citi ups Twitter target to $54.20, says takeover likely to close
TWTR
Citi ups Twitter target to $54.20, says takeover likely to close
TWTR
More TWTR Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on TWTR

Musk’s Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) U-Turn Brings Gain for Carl Icahn
Market NewsMusk’s Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) U-Turn Brings Gain for Carl Icahn
1d ago
TWTR
Citi ups Twitter target to $54.20, says takeover likely to close
The FlyCiti ups Twitter target to $54.20, says takeover likely to close
1d ago
TWTR
Citi ups Twitter target to $54.20, says takeover likely to close
The FlyCiti ups Twitter target to $54.20, says takeover likely to close
1d ago
TWTR
More TWTR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Conagra Brands Reports Upbeat Fiscal Q1 Results
CAG
Peloton Has Six Months to Steady the Boat: CEO
PTON
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
CNTQ
McCormick Delivers Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
MKC
Microsoft Eyeing Investment in Play-to-Earn Gaming Platform
ATVI
MSFT
Biden’s Stance on Venezuela Sanctions Impacting Chevron (NYSE:CVX)
CVX
Oil Ticks Upwards in Early Trade
CVX
LNG
Compass (NYSE:COMP): Deal or No Deal?
COMP
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Tweaks Facebook Feed as Competition Mounts
META
More Market News >