Market News

Musk Fears Losing Impressions, Urges Team to Boost Tweets

Story Highlights

Billionaire Elon Musk asked Twitter engineers to bolster the user engagement of his tweets. The fear of losing impressions, fumbles even one of the most followed faces on Earth.  

Microblogging site Twitter’s boss, Elon Musk, reportedly threatened his engineers that they had better win an uncalled-for engagement war with the POTUS following the Super Bowl. As per Platformer, Musk told 80 of Twitter’s engineers to ramp up the engagement of his posts, or else they might lose their jobs.

Musk’s tweets on the Super Bowl bagged only 9 million views compared to the 29 million views earned by the President. This irked the billionaire, assuming he has over 100 million followers on Twitter. On Monday, Musk called a meeting described as “high urgency” and asked engineers to fulfill his request at the earliest.

On their chief’s request, the engineers found a code that would bypass the algorithm and let Musk’s tweets be boosted by a factor of 1,000, the Platformer reported. Just last week, Musk fired a top engineer for reasoning that Musk’s tweets were losing engagement due to his dimming popularity and public interest.

And while the engineers were busy cracking their heads to boost their chief’s engagement, Musk continued flooding the microblogging site with his unusual tweets.

Meanwhile, Musk’s other venture, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), continues to adjust the prices of its electric vehicles (EV) in the U.S. in a race to win a higher share of the burgeoning EV market.

Is TSLA Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, TSLA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, three Holds, and two Sell ratings. Also, the average Tesla price target of $205.69 implies 1.7% downside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

More Market News >