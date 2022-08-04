Multiple Insider Trades Spike Investors’ Interest in Information Services Group

This week, multiple insiders were seen buying and selling shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ: III). This peaked investors’ interest and the stock climbed 2.5%.

According to an SEC filing, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Information Services Group, Michael P. Connors, bought 241,329 shares and sold 167,416 shares of the company at $7.54 per on August 1.

On the same day, the Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, Thomas S. Kucinski, sold 6,789 shares of the company at $7.54 per share.

Further, the Vice-Chairman & President of ISG Americas and APAC, Todd D. Lavieri, sold 11,505 shares of the company at $7.54 per share.

According to TipRanks, which also provides a comprehensive list of daily insider transactions, various corporate insiders have conducted uninformative Buy and Sell transactions of III stock in the last couple of months. A pictorial representation of these transactions is provided below:

As per TipRanks, corporate insiders have bought III shares worth $1.8 million in the last three months.

Interestingly, TipRanks also provides a list of hot stocks that boasts of either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

How Reliable Is III Stock?

As far as the stock’s reliability is concerned, the Street is cautiously optimistic. On TipRanks, III stock carries a Moderate Buy rating based on just two Buys.

While financial bloggers are 100% Bullish on III stock, hedge fund seems to have a Neutral view of the stock.

Is III Worth Investors’ Attention?

As of now, corporate insiders are giving mixed signals about the company’s position whose stock price has fallen 0.7% so far this year. However, for investors, this could be the right time to gain exposure to the stock that has upside potential of over 43.8%.

