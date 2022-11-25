tiprankstipranks
Market News

MSFT Overtakes Amazon As Hedge Funds’ New Favorite Bet

According to Goldman Sachs strategists’ Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, Microsoft (MSFT) has replaced Amazon (AMZN) as the new favorite bet of hedge funds and is their most popular holding.

Hedge funds are very positive about Microsoft and have upped their holdings of the stock by 33.7 million shares in the last quarter.

The investment bank’s Hedge Fund Trend Monitor indicated that in an analysis of 786 firms, 82 firms have Microsoft among their top 10 holdings. On the other hand, Amazon was a top pick 79 times.

Other top picks for hedge funds were Alphabet (GOOGL), Uber (UBER), and Netflix (NFLX).

Interestingly, Meta Platforms (META) fell out of favor with hedge funds and for the first time since 2014, is not among their top five holdings.

Even the TipRanks Hedge Funds tool for META indicates that hedge funds are very pessimistic about the stock and have decreased their holdings by 4.1 million shares in the last quarter.

More News & Analysis on AMZN

NVDA, SHOP, AMZN, MSFT: Is It Finally the Time to Bet on Tech Stocks?
Market NewsNVDA, SHOP, AMZN, MSFT: Is It Finally the Time to Bet on Tech Stocks?
1d ago
AMZN
MSFT
AMC Stock (NYSE:AMC) Rejoicing on Amazon’s Movie Moves
AMC
AMZN
Amazon to invest $1B a year in movies for theatrical release, Bloomberg says
AMC
CNK
More AMZN Latest News >
