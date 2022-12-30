MRK Slips Despite New Chinese Approval

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

MRK Slips Despite New Chinese Approval

The Chinese fought hard against COVID-19. Despite this and its Zero-COVID policy, the country is now in the grips of a COVID surge. That’s where pharmaceutical maker Merck (NYSE:MRK) stepped in, offering an oral treatment for COVID-19 that just got emergency use approval in China. Nevertheless, Merck is down in Friday afternoon trading.

Merck’s new treatment, molnupiravir—more commonly known by its brand name Lagevrio—landed a kind of emergency use authorization from the National Medical Products Administration in China. The authorization comes with a wide range of conditions, though; Merck will have to carry on with its research and submit its findings as they’re available.

This is the second foreign treatment that China has turned to in order to address its surging case numbers; a few months back, China gave a fuller nod to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and its Paxlovid treatment. Interestingly, when Paxlovid hit shelves on one Chinese platform, available doses of Paxlovid sold out in less than an hour. Reports note that Chinese citizens are already turning to black-market sources in order to find COVID-19 medications or their generic equivalents meant for less developed nations.

Despite the odd turn that represents a share price drop as a major new market is about to open, Merck is still prized among analysts. Currently, analyst consensus calls Merck a Strong Buy. It also has 4.03% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $114.80.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MRK

Cantor calls Merck top large cap pharma pick, names 8 SMID cap top picks
The FlyCantor calls Merck top large cap pharma pick, names 8 SMID cap top picks
2d ago
MRK
ACRS
Merck and Kelun Biotech sign license and collaboration agreement in cancer
MRK
Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks and How to Choose Them
CE
BBY
More MRK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MRK

Cantor calls Merck top large cap pharma pick, names 8 SMID cap top picks
The FlyCantor calls Merck top large cap pharma pick, names 8 SMID cap top picks
2d ago
MRK
ACRS
Merck and Kelun Biotech sign license and collaboration agreement in cancer
The FlyMerck and Kelun Biotech sign license and collaboration agreement in cancer
8d ago
MRK
Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks and How to Choose Them
Stock Analysis & IdeasTop 10 Dividend Growth Stocks and How to Choose Them
9d ago
CE
BBY
More MRK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >