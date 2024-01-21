Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – January 22, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for a few market-moving companies, including some popular names, such as Netflix and Tesla, that are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, 1/22 – UAL

Tuesday, 1/23 – NFLX, MMM, GE, JNJ, LMT, PG, RTX, VZ

Wednesday, 1/24 – TSLA, ABT, T, IBM, ASML, SAP

Thursday, 1/25 – INTC, AAL, BX, COF, CMCSA, V, NEE

Friday, 1/26 – AXP, CL, CAT