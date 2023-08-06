Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: August 7 – August 11, 2023

The week ahead holds earnings releases for a slew of market-moving companies, including some EV and Pharma names.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, August 7 – KKR, TSN, PLTR, LCID, BYND, PARA, BNTX

Tuesday, August 8 – UPS, LLY, FOXA, GFS, LI, QSR, UAA, DUK, DDOG, GOLD, NVAX

Wednesday, August 9 – JACK, RBLX, WEN, SONY, DIS, ILMN, TTD, PLUG, WYNN, MFC, APP, NTES, VST

Thursday, August 10 – BABA, SIX, CYBR, RL, NVO, BN, DNUT