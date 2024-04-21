Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – April 22, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including names such as Meta and Microsoft, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, 4/22 – ACI, VZ, CLF, SAP

Tuesday, 4/23 – GE, GM, JBLU, LMT, PEP, PM, RTX, NEE, SPOT, UPS, TSLA, V

Wednesday, 4/24 – T, BA, GD, META, IBM, WM, F, NOW

Thursday, 4/25 – MO, AAL, AZN, MRK, MBLY, RCL, LUV, CMCSA, CAT, MSFT, GOOGL, COF, INTC, ROKU, SNAP, TMUS

Friday, 4/26 – ABBV, CVX, XOM