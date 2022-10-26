Mobileye Priced Above Expectations at $21 Per Share

The IPO of Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) self-driving tech unit Mobileye has been priced at $21 per share. The pricing is above the earlier anticipated range of between $18 and $20 apiece.

This values the company which will begin trading today under the ticker MBLY at $16.7 billion. MBLY will raise ~860 million in gross proceeds from the offering.

Further, the offer is anticipated to close on October 28 with underwriters having 30 days to acquire additional 6.15 million Mobileye shares if they choose to.

