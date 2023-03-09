Mixed Earnings Gives ORCL a Tumble

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Mixed Earnings Gives ORCL a Tumble

Shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) fell in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.22, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.20 per share. Sales increased by 18% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $12.4 billion. This missed analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million.

Oracle posted some exciting wins, even as total revenue faltered against expectations. Third quarter cloud revenue was up 45% in USD, reaching $4.1 billion. Cloud infrastructure, meanwhile, hit $1.2 billion by itself, which was up 55% in USD. Cloud application revenue hit $2.9 billion, which was up 42% with USD for a measure, and Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) hit $0.7 billion, up a hefty 25%. Finally, NetSuite Cloud ERP hit $0.7 billion, which was up just 23% against this time last year.

In a move sure to cheer investors, the Board of Directors hiked Oracle’s dividend to $0.40, up 25% from earlier figures.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $95.80 on Oracle, implying 10.28% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results
Press ReleasesOracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results
39m ago
ORCL
Oracle to beat Q3 estimates on cloud resiliency, says Mizuho
ORCL
Oracle checks show elevated deal slippage in Q3, says Deutsche Bank
ORCL
More ORCL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results
Press ReleasesOracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results
39m ago
ORCL
Oracle to beat Q3 estimates on cloud resiliency, says Mizuho
The FlyOracle to beat Q3 estimates on cloud resiliency, says Mizuho
3d ago
ORCL
Oracle checks show elevated deal slippage in Q3, says Deutsche Bank
The FlyOracle checks show elevated deal slippage in Q3, says Deutsche Bank
3d ago
ORCL
More ORCL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >