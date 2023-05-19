Microsoft’s Activision Deal Gets China Approval

Global tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has received approval from antitrust regulators in China for its planned acquisition of Activision- Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

While the $69 billion deal received unconditional approval in China, earlier this week it also received approval in Europe but with conditions.

In contrast, antitrust authorities in the U.K. have blocked the acquisition, and the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. has taken a similar approach.

In another development, ChatGPT is now available as a smartphone app on iOS devices and will also be available on Android in the coming periods. Additionally, OpenAI is also planning to expand the app’s footprint to multiple countries after its U.S. rollout.

Microsoft has poured billions into OpenAI and is rapidly integrating ChatGPT into its plethora of offerings.

Overall, the Street has a $327.14 consensus price target on Microsoft alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have surged nearly 33% so far this year already.

Read full Disclosure