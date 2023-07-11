Microsoft to Cut Hundreds of More Jobs

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is going to go for another round of layoffs, according to a report from GeekWire. This is in addition to the layoffs of 10,000 employees announced back in January this year. The report was confirmed by Microsoft without providing additional details.

A spokesperson from Microsoft commented, “Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.”

According to the report, the layoffs would be across customer support and sales jobs across different teams and geographies. The company’s filing with the Washington State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system indicated 276 layoffs.

Analysts are bullish about MSFT stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell.