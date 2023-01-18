MSFT Slashes 10,000 Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is planning to slash 10,000 jobs across its engineering and human resources divisions.

Consensus on the Street for MSFT stock remains a Strong Buy alongside an average price target of $283.58. This points to 17.99% upside potential.

The move will see MSFT’s headcount shrink by 4.5% even as it makes a big push towards integrating ChatGPT into its offerings. This far outstrips the 1% headcount cut MSFT undertook last year.

Additionally, MSFT is also slated to announce its second quarter numbers on January 24, and analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $2.33. In the year-ago period, it had posted an EPS of $2.48 as compared to expectations of $2.32. However, it’s worth mentioning that this round of layoffs will impact EPS by -$0.12 as a result of a $1.2 billion one-time charge.

CEO Satya Nadella pointed to slowing digital spending and new major advances in AI, citing the need to hire for more strategic roles.

