Microsoft Starts Rollout of ChatGPT for Desktop Users

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the technology giant announced the integration of ChatGPT with its search engine Bing for select desktop users.

However, the company made it clear that it had still not integrated ChatGPT with Bing on the mobile versions of devices running on Apple’s (AAPL) iOS or Google’s (GOOGL) Android operating systems and was currently working on it.

The ChatGPT war between Microsoft and GOOGL is heating up but GOOGL’s recent AI event left Wall Street underwhelmed.

Overall, analysts remain bullish about MSFT stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 25 Buys, three Holds and one Sell.