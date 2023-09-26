tiprankstipranks
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams Up with Infosys on Generative AI
Market News

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams Up with Infosys on Generative AI

Story Highlights

Microsoft is collaborating with India’s Infosys on developing generative AI applications.

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is teaming up with Indian IT major Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to drive the industry-wide adoption of generative AI.  

The two companies will jointly develop solutions that leverage product offerings such as Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service, and Azure Cognitive Services. Further, they will bring together their respective AI expertise to enhance enterprise functions in multiple industries with AI-powered solutions.

As the AI landscape continues to evolve, Infosys’ services, frameworks, and platforms cater to multiple application areas, including semantic search, AI-augmented software development lifecycle, and the creation of marketing content. Under the collaboration, Infosys Topaz will utilize Azure’s AI offerings to help customers drive operational efficiency, improve turn-around time, and develop new business models.

Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, commented, “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Infosys to deliver innovative solutions, utilizing Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, that will help customers develop new business models, and realize new revenue streams.”

What Is the Target Price for MSFT?

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $397.19 on MSFT, alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have surged by nearly 34% over the past year.

