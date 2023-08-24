Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Discovers ChatGPT is No Substitute for Cancer Doctors

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Discovers ChatGPT is No Substitute for Cancer Doctors
Market News

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Discovers ChatGPT is No Substitute for Cancer Doctors

Story Highlights

Microsoft’s ChatGPT AI misses the mark repeatedly when attempting to provide cancer treatment plans.

Over the last couple years, much has been made of AI and its ability to replace a human worker. Yet, sometimes, we discover that the projections are not as dire as expected. Even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently discovered as much when ChatGPT took on cancer treatment recommendations and failed. That failure was sufficient to send Microsoft stock down somewhat in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

A recent study took a look at ChatGPT’s track record when it came to cancer treatments, and the accompanying recommendations from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). The NCCN offers a set of guidelines as to what cancer treatment should be, so anyone who offers guidance on cancer treatments should be fairly close to the NCCN, commonly regarded as the last word in the field. ChatGPT, however, took its own path in roughly one out of every three cases. While ChatGPT did at least sometimes agree with the NCCN in 98% of cases, total agreement came only in 62% of cases.

This is not the first time that AI has believed it knows better than recognized human experts. The tale of the “ChatGPT Lawyer” may be one of the most familiar cautionary tales at this point. That ended in censures and fines, but that doesn’t necessarily mean AI is useless in legal proceedings. It basically means that, as some who were regarded as more optimistic viewers of the situation said, AI must be used alongside humans, not in place of them. That’s good news for humans who want to keep their jobs, though it does take some of the shine off of AI as a whole since it won’t allow businesses to replace their entire payroll with one piece of software.

Microsoft, meanwhile, is still big with analysts. With 32 Buy ratings, two Hold and one Sell, Microsoft stock is considered a Strong Buy by analyst consensus. Further, Microsoft stock offers investors a 21.66% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $391.52.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MSFT

AMD Stock (NASDAQ:AMD): Analysts See Solid Upside on AI Boom  
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Stock (NASDAQ:AMD): Analysts See Solid Upside on AI Boom  
11h ago
AMD
AMZN
VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Doubles on Plans to Tap Microsoft’s AI
MSFT
VCIG
VCI Global jumps 79% to $6.70 after announcing Microsoft AI collaboration
MSFT
VCIG
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

AMD Stock (NASDAQ:AMD): Analysts See Solid Upside on AI Boom  
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Stock (NASDAQ:AMD): Analysts See Solid Upside on AI Boom  
11h ago
AMD
AMZN
VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Doubles on Plans to Tap Microsoft’s AI
Market NewsVCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Doubles on Plans to Tap Microsoft’s AI
1d ago
MSFT
VCIG
VCI Global jumps 79% to $6.70 after announcing Microsoft AI collaboration
The FlyVCI Global jumps 79% to $6.70 after announcing Microsoft AI collaboration
1d ago
MSFT
VCIG
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >