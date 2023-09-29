Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Blames Google’s Deals for Restraining Bing’s Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Blames Google’s Deals for Restraining Bing’s Growth
Market News

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Blames Google’s Deals for Restraining Bing’s Growth

Story Highlights

Microsoft blames Google’s restrictive practices for hurting Bing’s growth. Google is facing an antitrust trial.

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Vice President Jonathan Tinter has blamed Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG)-owned Google’s deals with smartphone makers for restraining Bing’s growth. Bing is MSFT’s web search engine) Reuters reported Tinter’s remarks as he testified in the ongoing antitrust trial against Google by the Justice Department. Let’s delve deeper. 

Tinter’s Testimony 

In his testimony, Tinter said Bing faced challenges securing default status on smartphones sold in the U.S. This restricted Bing from scaling and resulted in a lower-quality search experience.

For those unfamiliar with the context, Google is currently entangled in an antitrust trial. The Justice Department accused the company of paying billions of dollars to smartphone makers like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN), wireless service providers such as AT&T (NYSE:T), and browser developers to secure the default search engine status, a move that had a detrimental effect on its competitors.

Google asserts that its agreements with smartphone makers and other parties do not impose restrictions on them to promote competing entities. The company added that its partners opt for Google due to its high quality. 

Coming back to Tinter, Microsoft’s executive added that Bing failed to secure the pre-installed default search engine status on any Android or Apple devices in the U.S. over the past decade. This comes despite the company sometimes agreeing to share over 100% of the revenue. 

While the trial’s conclusion remains uncertain, in the meantime, let’s examine what the Wall Street analysts recommend for GOOGL stock.

Is Alphabet a Good Buy Now?

Analysts’ outlook on Alphabet remains unchanged despite the ongoing antitrust trial. Wall Street is bullish about GOOGL stock as the strength in the Search business, AI (artificial intelligence), and reacceleration in the Cloud segment provide a solid platform for growth. 

With 31 Buy and four Hold recommendations, Alphabet stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average 12-month price target of $150.67 implies an upside potential of 13.88% from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

FCC Chair proposes to restore ‘net neutrality’ rules
The FlyFCC Chair proposes to restore ‘net neutrality’ rules
2d ago
T
VZ
Carrier iPhone promotions unlikely a major demand driver for Apple, says BofA
The FlyCarrier iPhone promotions unlikely a major demand driver for Apple, says BofA
7d ago
T
VZ
fuboTV Stock (NYSE:FUBO): Upside Potential Remains Despite 97% Rally
Stock Analysis & IdeasfuboTV Stock (NYSE:FUBO): Upside Potential Remains Despite 97% Rally
7d ago
T
DIS
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >