tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Microsoft Explains Its Job Cuts as Stock Falls 4%

Story Highlights

Microsoft has joined the layoff bandwagon, but claims it’s not necessarily for the same reason others are doing it.

Microsoft (MSFT) recently cut some jobs in various departments as it begins its fiscal 2023. However, the company stated that the layoff has nothing to do with the worrying economic situation, which has led many businesses to rethink their hiring strategies.

According to a CNBC report, Microsoft explained that the recent layoff was part of a strategic realignment. Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg report, the job cuts are also not a response to the growing concerns that the economy could slip into a recession. 

Microsoft shares fell more than 4% on July 12. The stock has declined about 23% year-to-date amid volatility that has hit stock and crypto markets across the board.

Apart from its popular Windows and Office software products, Microsoft is also among the top cloud computing providers. The company has a tradition of evaluating its business regularly.

As the Fed attempts to combat historic inflation levels with aggressive interest rate hikes, many fear a recession may be around the corner. Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and Coinbase (COIN) are among the companies that have either cut jobs or slowed hiring as the economic outlook becomes uncertain.

Microsoft’s Headcount to Grow in the Year Ahead

The latest job cuts at Microsoft affected less than 1% of the company’s headcount. Microsoft has an 180,000-person global workforce. In the fiscal year ahead, the company plans to continue to invest and grow its headcount.

Wall Street Bullish About MSFT

On July 12, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss reiterated a Buy rating on Microsoft. However, the analyst lowered the price target on Microsoft stock from $372 to $354, which suggests nearly 40% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy, based on 27 Buys and one Hold. The average Microsoft price forecast of $349.47 implies upside potential of 38% to current levels. 

Bloggers Lean Towards Microsoft

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 92% Bullish on MSFT, compared to a sector average of 65%.

Key Takeaway for Investors

While Microsoft is not immune to adverse economic conditions that many fear may be coming, the reason for the latest layoff at the company does not seem to be a cause for alarm. However, the steepest decline in PC shipment in almost a decade in Q2 is something Microsoft investors would want to keep in mind while gauging the economic outlook and the stock’s prospects.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Merck-Orion Collaboration Is Important
MRK
How Did Delta Air Lines Fare in the Second Quarter?
DAL
Here’s Why Stitch Fix Stock Rose 8.9% in Tuesday’s Extended Trade
SFIX
Insiders Ignore Bears, Up Stakes in SilverBow
SBOW
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Boeing Shares Gain 7.4% Yesterday?
BA
Spotify to Acquire Heardle to Make App More InterActive
SPOT
Canoo Shares Surge After It Becomes a Walmart Supplier
GOEV
Why Did Ironsource Jump 72% in the Pre-Market Session Today?
U
IS

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Merck-Orion Collaboration Is Important
MRK
How Did Delta Air Lines Fare in the Second Quarter?
DAL
Here’s Why Stitch Fix Stock Rose 8.9% in Tuesday’s Extended Trade
SFIX
Insiders Ignore Bears, Up Stakes in SilverBow
SBOW
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Boeing Shares Gain 7.4% Yesterday?
BA
Spotify to Acquire Heardle to Make App More InterActive
SPOT
Canoo Shares Surge After It Becomes a Walmart Supplier
GOEV
Why Did Ironsource Jump 72% in the Pre-Market Session Today?
U
IS