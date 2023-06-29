Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Warns of “Significant” Impact from China Ban

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Warns of “Significant” Impact from China Ban

Story Highlights

Chipmaker Micron expects China’s ban to significantly impact its outlook and pace of recovery.

Chipmaker Micron (NASDAQ:MU) delivered better-than-anticipated results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 but cautioned investors about the recently imposed ban by China on its products. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said that the Cyberspace Administration of China’s (CAC) ban is a “significant” headwind that is impacting its outlook and slowing its recovery.

Last month, the CAC prohibited operators of key infrastructure in China from buying Micron products, citing significant network security risks. The ban came amid growing U.S.-China tensions and is being seen as China’s retaliation to the Biden administration’s restrictions on the sale of advanced chip technology.

Impact of China Ban

Micron slipped into a loss of $1.43 per share in Q3 FY23 (ended June 1, 2023) from earnings per share (EPS) of $2.59 in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line was impacted by about a 57% decline in revenue. However, investors were pleased with the CEO’s commentary about the memory industry passing the “trough” in revenue and the prospects of improvement in margins once the industry supply-demand balance is slowly restored.

During the Q3 earnings call, CFO Mark Murphy explained that while the impact of China’s ban on its products was “very little” in the fiscal third quarter, the company expects a more material impact in the Q4 FY23 and Q1 FY24.

CEO Mehrotra said the impact of the ban remains “uncertain and fluid.” Chinese government officials or certain critical information infrastructure operators have already contacted several Micron customers, including mobile original equipment manufacturers, over concerns about the future use of the company’s products.

Micron derives about 25% of its revenue from companies headquartered in Mainland China and Hong Kong. As of now, the company estimates that about half (around a low double-digit percentage) of its revenue from China-based customers is at risk of being impacted by the ban. While the company anticipates the ban to cause increased quarter-to-quarter revenue variability, it is taking initiatives to mitigate the impact of the situation by working with other global customers who are not impacted by the CAC’s decision.  

Meanwhile, Micron is optimistic about the demand induced by the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) wave. The company’s data center division witnessed solid quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in both cloud and enterprise businesses, with the accelerated adoption of generative AI fueling higher-than-anticipated demand for memory and storage products used in AI servers.    

Is Micron a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Following the results, Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari said that he believes in the company’s ability to mitigate potential share loss in China and win market share in the HBM3 market in the times ahead. Hari reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $80.

With 14 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell, the average Micron stock price target of $75.06 implies nearly 12% upside. Shares were up more than 3% in Thursday’s pre-market trading.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MU

MU Stock Rallies after Beating on Revenue, Earnings
Market NewsMU Stock Rallies after Beating on Revenue, Earnings
13h ago
MU
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023
MU
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Reporting Q3 Earnings Today — And Analysts Are Bullish
MU
More MU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MU

MU Stock Rallies after Beating on Revenue, Earnings
Market NewsMU Stock Rallies after Beating on Revenue, Earnings
13h ago
MU
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023
Press ReleasesMicron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023
13h ago
MU
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Reporting Q3 Earnings Today — And Analysts Are Bullish
Stock Analysis & IdeasMicron (NASDAQ:MU) Reporting Q3 Earnings Today — And Analysts Are Bullish
1d ago
MU
More MU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >