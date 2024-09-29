MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Offers Impressive Tech but Sheds 99% of its Stock Value

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Offers Impressive Tech but Sheds 99% of its Stock Value
Market News

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Offers Impressive Tech but Sheds 99% of its Stock Value

Story Highlights

MicroCloud Hologram, once a mighty meme stock and a provider of holographic technology services, faces potential Nasdaq delisting but shows signs of resurgence with an increase in total assets and the issuance of $28 million in convertible notes.

Once a mighty meme stock trading at over $129 per share, MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO), a provider of holographic technology services, has been on a turbulent ride downward to $0.24 per share, shedding over 99% of its value. The company’s impressive 183 holographic patents and 1695 holographic copyrights excited the imaginations of Trekkies everywhere with visions of holodecks, while the company’s stock performance has been more akin to the iconic chest-burster scene from Alien.

The company faces potential delisting and is battling to maintain its standing with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule. Yet, MicroCloud has reported a substantial increase in total assets, including the issuance of $28 million in convertible notes. While this tech firm holds the promise of an intriguing, possibly game-changing technology, the firm’s long-term potential remains uncertain due to its precarious condition.

MicroCloud Is Fighting for Survival

MicroCloud Hologram is at the forefront of holographic technology services. It offers various services, including holographic LiDAR solutions on a broad spectrum. It caters mainly to clients in the advanced driver assistance systems sector. Additionally, the company offers holographic digital twin technology services capable of capturing shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. The company also distributes holographic hardware.

The company’s stock has been flagged for non-compliance by the Nasdaq exchange due to its consistent closing below the minimum bid price. It has until February 2025 to rectify this issue or risk delisting. Despite this, the company assures that trading status is not currently affected and is taking action to address the situation.

Specifically, the company has recently reported significant financial growth. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets show that its total assets have surged from RMB 160.6 million to RMB 779.6 million over the past six months. Simultaneously, its total liabilities have increased, rising from RMB 19.4 million to RMB 58.8 million.

In addition, MicroCloud has announced the issuance of $28 million in convertible notes due in 2025, with the potential for ordinary shares. This comes after legal assurance of the company’s adherence to relevant laws and good corporate standing.

Bottom Line on HOLO

MicroCloud Hologram is fighting an uphill battle, desperately trying to navigate its way back to stability amidst the threat of delisting and financial instability. With an astounding portfolio of holographic patents and copyrights, the firm is a pioneer in the industry, offering a suite of novel services like holographic LiDAR solutions and holographic digital twin technology. Its promising technology portfolio underscores the potential that still exists within the company.

The company’s future is uncertain, yet recent reports of a significant increase in total assets and the issuance of $28 million in convertible notes paint a promising picture. So, while the company’s immediate outlook might mirror a sci-fi horror scene, the long-term potential could transform into an uplifting epic. For investors with an adventurous spirit and an appetite for high-risk, high-reward scenarios, keeping an eye on MicroCloud’s journey could prove intriguing.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
MicroCloud Hologram’s Assets Skyrocket
6K
HOLO
Sheryl Sheth
Premium
3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 9/05/24
BNRG
HOLO
Go Ad-Free with Our App