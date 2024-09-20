MicroCloud Hologram’s Assets Skyrocket

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) has released an update.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. has reported a substantial increase in total assets from RMB 160.6 million to RMB 779.6 million in a six-month period, according to their unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets. The company has also seen a growth in total liabilities, from RMB 19.4 million to RMB 58.8 million, and a significant rise in shareholders’ equity, suggesting a solid financial position. This financial momentum marks an intriguing point of interest for investors tracking the company’s stock performance.

