tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Micro Focus’ stock soars 94% on news of £5 billion takeover deal

Story Highlights

Ontario-based Open Text Corp. announced a deal to buy Micro Focus International for £5 billion.

Shares of UK-based software company Micro Focus (GB:MCRO) jumped by almost 94% in the wake of takeover news by a Canadian software company, Open Text Corp. (Nasdaq:OTEX).

Micro Focus is one of the few remaining London-listed technology companies, and the deal is the latest in a series where British tech firms have been bought by overseas interests.

OpenText will acquire the entire share capital at 532p per share. OpenText, a leading provider of cloud-based information management solutions, reported that this is their largest acquisition to date.

Greg Lock, chairman of Micro Focus, said, “The premium offered demonstrates the significant progress we have made in transforming the business.”

In the last few years, Micro Focus has been struggling to maintain its profitability with declining revenues. In its interim results for 2022, the company reported a 6.8% decline in its revenue to $1.3 billion. The company is targeting flat or slightly better revenue growth by 2023.

Stephanie Price, the analyst from CIBC, commented on the deal, “We expect Micro Focus to be a multiyear turnaround story. We see upside if Open Text is able to turn the Micro Focus business around faster than expected.”

What does Micro Focus International PLC do?

Micro Focus is a UK-based IT company that provides software and consultancy services to Fortune Global 500 companies, helping companies to strengthen and run their operations smoothly.

The company’s services include cloud solutions, IT transformation, modernising core applications and strengthening cyber security, etc.

Micro Focus stock forecast

Prior to the deal, according to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Micro Focus stock had a Moderate Sell rating based on one Sell and one Hold recommendation.

The MCRO target price was 392.5p, with analyst price targets ranging from a low of 255p to a high of 530p.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and will help both companies enhance their software offerings and serve a larger market.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Files for an Additional $8B Offering
LCID
Sony (NYSE:SONY) Strengthens Mobile Gaming with Savage Game Studios’ Acquisition
SONY
Zendesk Stock (NYSE:ZEN): Investor Light Street Capital Proposes Alternative Strategy
ZEN
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will Protect Ether Holdings during the Merge
COIN
Ryan Cohen May be Inspected for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Sale
BBBY
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
TSLA
More Market News >