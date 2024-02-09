tiprankstipranks
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Backing Off of Politics, Suffers With Shareholders
Market News

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Backing Off of Politics, Suffers With Shareholders

Story Highlights

Meta gets out of political content, mostly, and its plans for a new dividend and new union troubles pose destabilizing elements.

Apparently, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shareholders were dying for some of that sweet political drama. Meta won’t be providing it this election, at least in part, and suffered with a fractional loss to its share price in Friday afternoon’s trading.

The latest plan from Meta is to stay out of offering recommendations of “political content” for Instagram and for Threads. It will allow such recommendations to go through, however, the user has to be the one who seeks it out. This is particularly true for accounts that users don’t already follow; the new content will have to be actively looked for in order to get displayed. These new updates will apply to public accounts and in any place where it recommends content, like on Reels, In-Feed Recommendations, and others. Word from Instagram is that the “…incremental engagement or revenue…” that political posts generate is “…not at all worth the scrutiny, negativity (let’s be honest) or integrity risks that come along with them.”

Then Another Radical Turn Emerged

Eschewing political postings may be strange enough for Meta on the surface, but it got weirder from there. Meta made a move that very few saw coming: it declared a dividend. Yes, starting March 26, for those who hold Meta stock as of February 22, shareholders will get $0.50 per share per quarter. Yield-wise, that’s not much—not even a whole-number percentage point—but it’s still a dividend. And with reports noting that UAW president Shawn Fain will be joining a union demonstration outside of Meta’s offices today, that only makes the situation even more chaotic.

Is Meta a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on META stock based on 38 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 168.93% rally in its share price over the past year, the average META price target of $522 per share implies 11.19% upside potential.

