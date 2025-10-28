Meta Platforms (META) Introduces ‘Ghost Posts’ on Threads

Technology giant Meta Platforms (META) has introduced new “ghost posts” on its Threads social media platform.

Ghost posts are a new feature that automatically archives social media posts after 24 hours. This option allows users to share “unfiltered thoughts and fresh takes without the pressure of permanence or polish,” according to a company statement.

With ghost posts, replies are sent directly to the user’s inbox and only the original poster can see who liked and responded to their content. Users can activate the feature by toggling on a new ghost icon when creating a social media post on Threads.

Many Changes

The ghost post feature is one of several changes announced for Threads, which is modeled after X / Twitter. Other new Threads features include text attachments supporting up to 10,000 characters and the ability to hide media or text containing spoilers.

Meta said in its statement that it will “keep updating Threads to make it easier and more fun to share your thoughts and connect with others.” META stock is up 2% on Oct. 27, continuing a strong bull run for the shares that are up 25% on the year.

Is META Stock a Buy?

The stock of Meta Platforms has a consensus Strong Buy rating among 46 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 40 Buy and six Hold recommendations issued in the last three months. The average META price target of $878.09 implies 16.83% upside from current levels.

