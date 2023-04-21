Meta (NASDAQ:META) Stock: Layoff Threat Looms

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Meta (NASDAQ:META) Stock: Layoff Threat Looms

Story Highlights

Meta informed employees about the possibility of future job cuts. On this note, several employees expressed their dissatisfaction with the company’s strategy.

The CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Mark Zuckerberg, informed staff members that additional layoffs may be necessary in the future during a virtual Q&A session on Thursday, according to The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, the company wants to add staff at a slow pace, with annual headcount growth limited to 1% to 2%.

In the most recent round of layoffs at the company, about 4,000 workers from the tech divisions were let go. Additionally, the size of Meta’s engineering unit, which was in charge of fact-checking and addressing election-related misinformation claims, was reduced by nearly 75%. Additionally, divisions like Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Reality Labs were also impacted.

Several workers voiced their displeasure during the meeting about the prospect of additional layoffs after the company already eliminated 21,000 workers or nearly 21,000 employees.

Addressing these concerns, Zuckerberg said, “There’s no other company in the world that delivers social experiences at the scale that we are and that does so across such a diversity of different products and use cases.”

It is noteworthy that Meta’s “year of efficiency,” which entails layoffs and cost-cutting measures, appears to have been successful. The company’s shares fell about 65% in 2022 before rising more than 70% so far this year.

These elements could have contributed to the company’s success in the first quarter, which is expected to be released on April 26, 2023. Analysts currently predict Meta will post Q1 earnings of $2.02 with $27.6 billion in revenue.

Is META a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Currently, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Meta. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 39 Buy, seven Hold, and three Sell recommendations. The average stock price target of $234.31 implies an upside potential of 10%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on META

Meta encryption weakens safety and ability to keep child users safe, VGT says
The FlyMeta encryption weakens safety and ability to keep child users safe, VGT says
1d ago
META
Meta Platforms price target raised to $260 from $230 at Wolfe Research
META
Meta Platforms to start next round of layoffs on Wednesday, Vox reports
META
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Meta encryption weakens safety and ability to keep child users safe, VGT says
The FlyMeta encryption weakens safety and ability to keep child users safe, VGT says
1d ago
META
Meta Platforms price target raised to $260 from $230 at Wolfe Research
The FlyMeta Platforms price target raised to $260 from $230 at Wolfe Research
2d ago
META
Meta Platforms to start next round of layoffs on Wednesday, Vox reports
The FlyMeta Platforms to start next round of layoffs on Wednesday, Vox reports
2d ago
META
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >