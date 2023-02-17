McMahon Looking for $9B to Sell WWE

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

McMahon Looking for $9B to Sell WWE

While wrestling’s heyday may have come and gone, it is still sufficiently popular to draw lots of viewers and, thus, monetization opportunities. World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is pretty much the hallmark of wrestling these days, and it may well be sold in the near future. The notion of a sale is intriguing investors, too, and shares are up in Friday afternoon’s trading.

The price tag, meanwhile, may prove too rich for all but the richest investors. Vince McMahon, WWE chairman, is reportedly out to get up to $9 billion for the franchise, which is a sudden jump of about $500 million from the earlier-revealed asking price of $8.5 billion. As ludicrous as that price may sound to some, to others, it sounds like a potential deal in the making.

UFC parent company Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) has reportedly put in an offer. So too, have some Middle East investors, though it’s not immediately clear if elements of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund were involved in that bidding. However, reports note that $9 billion may be more check than Endeavor Group can cash; Endeavor’s market cap is around $10.4 billion. McMahon is asking for quite a premium, as the WWE’s market cap is around $6.5 billion.

Overall, analyst consensus calls WWE a Moderate Buy with 16.45% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $103.33 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on EDR

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR): Well-Positioned in Streaming Arms Race
Stock Analysis & IdeasEndeavor Group (NYSE:EDR): Well-Positioned in Streaming Arms Race
4d ago
EDR
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
CYH
EDR
Khans’ All Elite Wrestling a potential WWE suitor, Barron’s says
EDR
WWE
More EDR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on EDR

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR): Well-Positioned in Streaming Arms Race
Stock Analysis & IdeasEndeavor Group (NYSE:EDR): Well-Positioned in Streaming Arms Race
4d ago
EDR
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
11d ago
CYH
EDR
Khans’ All Elite Wrestling a potential WWE suitor, Barron’s says
The FlyKhans’ All Elite Wrestling a potential WWE suitor, Barron’s says
1M ago
EDR
WWE
More EDR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >