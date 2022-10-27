McDonald’s Serves up Robust Q3; Comparable Sales Impress

Shares of restaurant operator McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are up in the pre-market session today after the global fast food behemoth delivered better-than-expected third-quarter numbers.

Revenue declined 5.4% over the prior year to $5.87 billion but came in ahead of expectations by $170 million. EPS at $2.68 too, comfortably beat estimates by $0.10.

Boosted by growth across all verticals, global comparable sales were up about 10%. U.S. comparable sales too increased by 6% during the period. Importantly, digital systemwide sales in MCD’s top six markets made up more than a third of the total systemwide sales in these markets.

On the other hand, MCD experienced a negative impact from foreign currency translations as the U.S. Dollar gained against all major currencies.

