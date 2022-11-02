Match Rises on Q3 Performance

Shares of dating solutions provider Match Group (NYSE:MTCH) are inching higher in the pre-market session today on the back of its third-quarter showing.

Revenue climbed 1% over the prior year to $809.5 million but managed to outperform estimates by ~$15 million. EPS at $0.44 though lagged expectations by $0.07.

While payer numbers recorded a 2% growth, direct revenue for Tinder increased by 6%. Looking ahead to Q4, the company estimates revenue to range between $780 million and $790 million.

Moreover, Match expects growth in its emerging brands to make up for declines in its established names.

Despite today’s rise, shares of the company are now down 67.3% year-to-date.

