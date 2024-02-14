Marriott International Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Marriott International (MAR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Marriott International’s Loyalty Program stands as a cornerstone of its customer engagement strategy, yet it faces stiff competition from a myriad of similar programs across the hospitality and online travel industry. The value proposition of such loyalty programs is critical, hinging on the appeal of rewards and program terms. Marriott’s challenge lies not only in the innovation and attractiveness of its own offerings but also in navigating external pressures such as regulatory changes. Failure to maintain a leading edge in this arena could result in diminished member activity and loyalty, ultimately impairing the company’s financial performance and growth prospects.

The average MAR stock price target is $239.65, implying 2.00% upside potential.

