Markets This Week, 7/03-7/07, 2023: Too Good to Be True?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Markets This Week, 7/03-7/07, 2023: Too Good to Be True?

Story Highlights

This week the markets will be focusing on the FOMC minutes, providing a guide to the future U.S. interest rate policy. The economic reports may add fuel to the fire of the Fed’s hawkishness or, alternatively, help push it to a more dovish stance. Stocks’ rich valuations leave them vulnerable to sharp swings in sentiment.

Economy and Markets: The Week Ahead

The main focus of investors this week will be the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held in June. Investors will look for clues with regards to the Fed’s policy outlook, as well as for the details about the vote split. Markets are now projecting that the Fed will resume hiking rates in July, with an almost 90% probability of a hike of 0.25%.

In addition, a number of very important economic reports will be published this week, including the job market data alongside the services and manufacturing PMIs. Surprises in these numbers can impact the Federal Reserve’s stance towards its further monetary policy.

In addition, after an outstanding second quarter in the stock markets, we are now entering the third part of the year with increased expectations and very rich valuations. The improving economic data and the bullish momentum in stocks have raised investors’ expectations of companies’ financial performance. While we are waiting for the reporting season to begin, market participants will be checking whether stocks are able to maintain their upward trend. Since markets are pricing in an “soft landing” as the worst outcome, any surprises in the economic reports will lead to increased volatility and sharp moves in stocks.

In this uncertain environment, investors are advised to base their decisions on trustworthy data and analysis.

Equities – Last Week’s Performance & Outlook

Stocks muddled through the week until Thursday, when the Federal Reserve’s bank stress tests’ results came out and gave the stock markets a jolt of optimism. Bank stocks led the gains after it was said that all of the nation’s 23 largest lenders cleared the annual exam. The results showed that showed that the banks can withstand a severe global recession and turmoil in real estate markets, which were this year’s themes of the checkup.

The rally was further supported by the large upgrade of the Q1 2023 GDP growth, as well as by the reports showing that despite the economy’s resilience, prices continued to ease. Markets were happy to see the PCE index decelerate from April; they brushed aside the fact that Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation which excludes volatile energy and food prices, didn’t decelerate as much as the headline number.

Bolstered by that optimism, Apple (AAPL) surged to new highs, becoming the only company ever to reach the $3 trillion market cap.

All the main U.S. indexes closed the week with strong gains. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 2.08% on the week, notching its third consecutive quarter of growth, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 1.96%. The Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) increased 1.64%, closing its best first half of the year in 40 years. All the S&P 500’s sectors were up for the week.

Upcoming Earnings and Dividend Announcements

The Q1 2023 reporting season has ended, and markets are awaiting the start of the Q2 2023 season, which will begin in earnest in about two weeks with the large banks. However, some firms are already reporting their June quarter results. This week, we anticipate the report of Levi Strauss (LEVI); it will be closely watched by investors, after another large retailer, Nike (NKE) delivered mixed results last week.

Companies’ reporting dates, consensus EPS forecasts, past data, analyst ratings, and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Earnings Calendar.

This week, Ex-Dividend dates are coming for the payouts of Comcast (CMCSA), Cisco Systems (CSCO), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), American Express (AXP), AT&T (T), General Mills (GIS), and other dividend-paying firms.

Companies’ Ex-Dividend and Dividend Payment dates, analyst ratings, and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Dividend Calendar.

Upcoming Economic Calendar Events

There are several very important reports scheduled to be published in the next few days:

» On Monday, we’ll receive the final reading of June’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI; on the same day, June’s ISM Manufacturing PMI will be published.

» On Wednesday, we’ll see published the Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), providing a guide to the future U.S. interest rate policy.

» On Thursday, we’ll receive the readings on June’s S&P Global Services PMI and ISM Services PMI.

» On Friday, we’ll have a deluge of jobs-related reports, including June’s Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Weekly Hours, and Average Hourly Wages.

Current and scheduled economic reports, Fed statements, and other releases, as well as their level of impact on stock markets, can be found on the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

Major Economic Events of the Past Week

» May’s Durable Goods Orders jumped 1.7%, a third straight monthly increase, from April’s 1.1% increase; they were expected to decline by 1%.

» April’s Housing Price Index rose 0.7% from March’s 0.6%; it was expected to rise by 0.3%.

» May’s New Home Sales surged 12.2%, their highest level since February 2022, versus the expected 0.5% increase and compared to April’s +3.5%.

» June’s Consumer Confidence Index increased to 109.7, its highest level since January 2022, from 102.5 in May; it was expected to rise to 104.0.

» Q1 2023 GDP Growth Annualized (final assessment) was sharply revised to 2% versus the previous estimate of 1.3%.

» May’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) rose 3.8% year-on-year, its slowest since April 2021 and much slower than the expected pace of 4.6%. However, Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (Core PCE) – the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – rose at an annual rate of 4.6%, which, while slower than the expected 4.7%, was still high, underlining stickiness of the core inflation.

» May’s Personal Income rose 0.4% from April’s 0.3%, in line with expectations. Personal Spending rose 0.1% from April’s 0.6%.

» June’s Chicago PMI increased to 41.5 from May’s 40.4; it was expected to rise to 44.

» June’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index unexpectedly jumped to 64.4 from May’s 63.9.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 6/30/23 – Stocks End First Half of 2023 with a Bang
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/30/23 – Stocks End First Half of 2023 with a Bang
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 6/29/23 – Dow, S&P 500 Rally as Financials Lead
NDX
SPX
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Do the Technical Indicators Signal?
NDX
QQQ
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 6/30/23 – Stocks End First Half of 2023 with a Bang
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/30/23 – Stocks End First Half of 2023 with a Bang
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 6/29/23 – Dow, S&P 500 Rally as Financials Lead
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/29/23 – Dow, S&P 500 Rally as Financials Lead
3d ago
NDX
SPX
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Do the Technical Indicators Signal?
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Do the Technical Indicators Signal?
3d ago
NDX
QQQ
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >