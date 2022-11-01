Marathon Petroleum Rises on Robust Q3; Dividend Boost

Shares of integrated downstream energy company Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) are surging in the pre-market session today on the back of its robust third-quarter performance.

Revenue jumped 44.9% year-over-year to $47.24 billion, outperforming estimates by a massive ~$6.5 billion. Additionally, EPS at $7.81, comfortably cruised past expectations by $0.84.

Impressively, the company’s refining system operated at nearly full utilization on improved execution, generating an adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 billion in the process.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, MPC expects refining operating costs per barrel at $5.30. Further, the company, also boosted its dividend by about 30% to $0.75 per share.

