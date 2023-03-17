MARA Gains on Q4 Showing; Aims for 23EH Capacity in 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

MARA Gains on Q4 Showing; Aims for 23EH Capacity in 2023

Shares of cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are rising today after the company announced fourth-quarter numbers.

Revenue dropped 58.4% year-over-year to $28.4 million, missing expectations by nearly $6.2 million. Net loss per share at $3.14 though was a contrast to a year ago EPS of $0.10. During the quarter, MARA produced 1,562 bitcoins (BTC:USD) averaging production of 17 BTC a day and pointing to 42% year-over-year growth.

Further, the company has managed to double its hash rate to 7 exhahashes and completely paid off its revolving line of credit. Now, MARA is aiming to achieve a 23 exahash capacity in 2023

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $10.50 on MARA, implying a 37.6% potential upside in the stock. That’s on top of a 124% surge in MARA shares so far this year already.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesMarathon Digital Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
16h ago
MARA
Marathon Patent Group options imply 9.3% move in share price post-earnings
MARA
Crypto names extend gains as bitcoin soars to nine-month high above $26,000
BTBT
COIN
More MARA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesMarathon Digital Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
16h ago
MARA
Marathon Patent Group options imply 9.3% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyMarathon Patent Group options imply 9.3% move in share price post-earnings
3d ago
MARA
Crypto names extend gains as bitcoin soars to nine-month high above $26,000
The FlyCrypto names extend gains as bitcoin soars to nine-month high above $26,000
3d ago
BTBT
COIN
More MARA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >