Major U.S. Banks Expected to Report a Spike in Q2 Loan Losses

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Major U.S. Banks Expected to Report a Spike in Q2 Loan Losses

Story Highlights

Major U.S. banks are expected to record significant loan losses in the second quarter, reflecting the impact of increased interest rates and macro challenges on borrowers.

The largest U.S. banks will start to report their second-quarter results later this week and they are expected to record the biggest jump in loan losses since the pandemic. The rise in loan losses reflects the impact of increased interest rates and high inflation on borrowers.

Big Banks to Report Huge Q2 Loan Losses

Higher interest rates helped in boosting the net interest income (NII) of banks over recent quarters. However, the persistent rise in interest rates and the fading of pandemic-era stimulus and other government benefits have started impacting borrowers, triggering higher loan losses and a rise in provisions for potential bad debts.  

As per a Financial Times report, which cited Bloomberg estimates, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are estimated to have written off a total amount of $5 billion due to defaulted loans in Q2 2023.

Moreover, these six big banks are expected to set aside an additional $7.6 billion to cover potential bad loans. Both these estimates are about double compared to the prior-year quarter.  However, the report notes that the two estimates are still below the levels observed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when charge-offs and provisions were at $6 billion and $35 billion, respectively.

It is worth noting that losses related to credit cards are expected to be a sore area for several banks. In particular, JPMorgan’s Q2 credit card loan charge-offs are estimated to come in at $1.1 billion compared to $600 million in the comparable quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, credit card charge-offs at Bank of America are expected to account for about 25% of the overall charge-offs.

Banks are also expected to be impacted by the weakness in their commercial real estate (CRE) loan portfolio, as demand for office space has declined due to remote and hybrid work styles. Earlier this month, Wells Fargo, the biggest CRE lender, cautioned that it kept aside an additional $1 billion to cover potential loan losses associated with office buildings and other poor-performing real estate.

Further, the slump in investment banking revenue is also expected to persist in Q2, as macro pressures continue to hit dealmaking activity. Additionally, trading revenues are expected to be weak.

NII Expected to Be Strong

Analysts expect the bottom lines of leading U.S. banks to gain from higher NII due to higher interest rates, which could likely offset the negatives discussed above.

Also, the regional banking crisis is expected to have benefited the larger banks due to the shift of deposits from smaller players.

This week, JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are expected to kick off bank earnings. Analysts expect JPM and Wells Fargo’s Q2 EPS to rise 43% and 58% year-over-year, respectively, while Citigroup’s EPS is projected to decline over 38%.

As seen in the consolidated table below, created using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, ahead of the Q2 results, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on C

JPM, WFC, C: What to Expect from Q2?
Stock Analysis & IdeasJPM, WFC, C: What to Expect from Q2?
1d ago
C
JPM
Hunt to reverse MiFID II ban on free research, Bloomberg reports
C
CS
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Joins Big Banks in Dividend Hike Frenzy
C
GS
More C Latest News >

More News & Analysis on C

JPM, WFC, C: What to Expect from Q2?
Stock Analysis & IdeasJPM, WFC, C: What to Expect from Q2?
1d ago
C
JPM
Hunt to reverse MiFID II ban on free research, Bloomberg reports
The FlyHunt to reverse MiFID II ban on free research, Bloomberg reports
5d ago
C
CS
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Joins Big Banks in Dividend Hike Frenzy
Market NewsBank of America (NYSE:BAC) Joins Big Banks in Dividend Hike Frenzy
5d ago
C
GS
More C Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >