tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Macro Headwinds Hurt Kohl’s Q1 Performance

Department store chain Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) has reported weak results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30. Adjusted earnings declined 90% year-over-year to $0.11 per share, missing the Street’s estimate of $0.69 per share.

Total revenue fell 4.4% to $3.71 billion and gross margin went down 69 basis points to 38.3%.

CEO’s Comments

The CEO of Kohl’s, Michelle Gass, said, “The year has started out below our expectations. Following a strong start to the quarter with positive low-single digits comps through late March, sales considerably weakened in April as we encountered macro headwinds related to lapping last year’s stimulus and an inflationary consumer environment.”

“We remain committed to our long-term strategy and are encouraged that our updated store experience, with Sephora at Kohl’s shops, delivered positive comparable store sales across these 200 locations for the quarter. We continue to expect our business to improve as the year progresses, with growth in the second half as we benefit from the rollout of 400 additional Sephora stores, enhanced loyalty rewards and further investment in our stores,” Gass added.

Outlook

Along with the first-quarter results, the company has also updated the Fiscal Year 2022 outlook. It expects EPS to range from $6.45 to $6.85, and operating margin between 7% and 7.2%.

About Kohl’s

Wisconsin-based Kohl’s runs a chain of department stores across the U.S., except Hawaii. At its more than 1,100 locations, the company offers apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products.

Price Target

Based on six Buys, five Holds and one Sell, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. KSS’ average price target of $58.40 implies 24.3% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 20.6% over the past six months.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Kohl’s first-quarter performance.

According to the tool, Kohl’s website traffic registered a 32.2% sequential fall in global visits in the first quarter. Further, the footfall on the company’s desktop website and mobile app has declined by 40.6% and 29.4%, respectively.

The downtrend in the company’s website visits supports the year-over-year decrease in its revenue and earnings. This shows that TipRanks’ website traffic tool helps in making reliable predictions about a company’s performance.

Conclusion

Kohl’s has been looking to sell itself for some time now. The weak first-quarter results will only make it harder for the company to negotiate a better deal for its shareholders. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Kohl benefits from the opening of Sephora at its stores.

At the time of writing, KSS stock was trading 3.6% down in Friday’s pre-market session.

Learn more about the Website Traffic tool in this video by Youtube sensation Tom Nash. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Boeing’s 737 MAX Aircraft in Limelight Again
Palo Alto Surges on Impressive Q3 Results and Robust Guidance
Spirit Airlines Fights JetBlue Over Acquisition by ULCC