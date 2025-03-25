M&A News: Bolt Just Made its First-Ever Acquisition

Bolt just made its first-ever acquisition—and it’s diving straight into Denmark’s tightly regulated ride-hailing market. The Estonian mobility giant has snapped up Viggo, a local electric taxi startup with 300 cars and 450,000 users across Copenhagen and Aarhus. That means Bolt is now officially in the Danish ride-hailing game, not just circling with its e-bikes.

Bolt Buys Into Electric Vision

CEO Markus Villig said Bolt had been “constantly looking” for the right fit, and Viggo checked all the boxes. According to Sifted, Villig explained, “We share Viggo’s mission to improve cities and were impressed by their fully electric operations.” Viggo CEO Kenneth Herschel added that the deal will help scale impact and “benefit both drivers and passengers.”

Uber Returns Just in Time for a Showdown

This move also tees up a juicy rematch between Bolt and Uber (UBER). After being pushed out of Denmark in 2017 by tough local regulations, Uber snuck back in earlier this year through a partnership with Drivr. But both companies now have to play by the same rulebook—charging the same as local taxis.

If that wasn’t enough, Bolt also announced a partnership with Taxi 4×27, adding 600 more vehicles to its platform. For Denmark, it’s game on. For riders? More choices, better tech, and—hopefully—nicer rides.

Is Uber Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts remain bullish on UBER stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 32 Buys and three Holds. Over the past year, UBER has decreased by 5%, and the average UBER price target of $91.20 implies an upside potential of 20% from current levels.

See more UBER analyst ratings

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com