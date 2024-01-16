tiprankstipranks
M & A News: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquires Ansys in $35 Billion Deal
Market News

M & A News: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquires Ansys in $35 Billion Deal

Story Highlights

Synopsys has acquired Ansys in a $35 billion cash and stock deal.

Electronic design automation company Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) gained in trading after announcing the acquisition of software company Ansys (ANSS) in a cash and stock deal worth $35 billion. According to the terms of the deal, Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share.

The implied transaction price of $390.19 per share indicates a premium of around 29% over Ansys’ closing stock price on December 21, 2023, and a premium of around 35% to Ansys’ 60-day volume-weighted average price for the period ending on the same date. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

The acquisition will combine Synopsys’ semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) with Ansys’ broad simulation and analysis portfolio making Synopsys a provider of silicon-to-systems design solutions. This deal is expected to expand Synopsys’ total addressable market (TAM) by 1.5 times to approximately $28 billion which is anticipated to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 11%.

The deal is projected to boost Synopsys’ adjusted operating margin by around 125 basis points and unlevered free cash flow margins by about 75 basis points in the first year after closing. It is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in the second year post-closing, with significant accretion after that. The combined entity aims to achieve about $400 million in cost synergies by the third year and $400 million in revenue synergies by the fourth year, expanding to over $1 billion annually over the longer term.

What is ANSS Price Target?

Analysts remain sidelined about ANSS stock with a Hold consensus rating based on four buys, six Holds, and two Sells. The average ANSS price target of $325 implies a downside potential of 2.2% at current levels. ANSS stock has soared by more than 30% over the past year.

