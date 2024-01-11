M & A News: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sells Convenience Stores for $1B; Reaffirms 2024 Outlook

Energy distributor Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has agreed to sell 204 convenience stores to 7-Eleven for nearly $1 billion. These stores are located in West Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Under the M&A deal, Sunoco will also amend its fuel supply agreement with 7-Eleven to include additional fuel gross profit. The company plans to utilize the proceeds from this deal to substantially pare down its debt.

Further, Sunoco plans to acquire a 100% equity interest in Zenith Energy Netherlands Amsterdam B.V. With this move, the company will gain control of strategic liquid fuels terminals in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Bantry Bay, Ireland. This tuck-in acquisition is expected to offer supply optimization for the company’s existing East Coast business.

In addition, Sunoco reaffirmed its Fiscal 2024 EBITDA outlook of between $975 million and $1 billion. The company’s fourth-quarter results are coming up on February 14. Analysts expect Sunoco to generate an EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $5.5 billion for the quarter.

Is SUN Stock a Buy, Sell, or a Hold?

Shares of the company have surged by nearly 31% over the past year. Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Sunoco, and the average SUN price target of $55.67 points to a potential downside of 4% in the stock.

